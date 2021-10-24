Citigroup Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AHT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

