Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AHT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

