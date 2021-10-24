Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

