Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,230 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 88.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

GUT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

