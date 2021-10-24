Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,492 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $7,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.12.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

