Civitas Market Capitalization Hits $67,068.86 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $67,068.86 and approximately $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.