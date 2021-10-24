Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $39,166,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

