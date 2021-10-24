Clearlake Capital Group L.P. Has $284.29 Million Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for approximately 17.5% of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. owned about 8.26% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $284,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSOD. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

