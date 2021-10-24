Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLF traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 59,321,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,652,832. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

