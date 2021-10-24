Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 761.50 ($9.95).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 652.50 ($8.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £868.01 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 636.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 699.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.