Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Head-To-Head Review

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 47.98% 65.33% 61.67% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.17, suggesting that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.57%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.04%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.24 $42.48 million $1.52 5.49 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.17 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -9.13

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

