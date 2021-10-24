Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Coherent comprises about 2.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $251.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

