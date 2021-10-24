Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Comfort Systems USA worth $47,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $7,547,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $84.16 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

