Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

