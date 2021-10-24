Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

