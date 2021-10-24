Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,565,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $14.31 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

