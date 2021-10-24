Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $43,318,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

