Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,553 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

