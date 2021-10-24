Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $150,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.