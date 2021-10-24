Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 617.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

