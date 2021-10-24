Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,242,390 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

