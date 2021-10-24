Comparing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 39.88%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 245.60%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.21 -$38.91 million $0.50 54.74 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 1.60 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.