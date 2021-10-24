Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $169,069.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,515.33 or 1.00105764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00348838 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00510444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00205241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,808,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,214,261 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

