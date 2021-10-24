Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $317,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $64,317,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,520.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,277,000 after purchasing an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.