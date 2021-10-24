ContentBox (BOX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00277099 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

