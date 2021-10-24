Contrasting Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.22%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 147.73 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.41 Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.07 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp. engages in the development and provision of clinical services. It operates through the following segments: AEON and AHC. The AEON segment offers laboratory testing services, which includes the testing of an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals and the patient’s DNA profile. The AHC segment offers web-based software, which provides secure web-based revenue cycle management applications and telehealth products and services that enable health care organizations to increase revenues, improve productivity, reduce costs, coordinate care for patients and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows and compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.