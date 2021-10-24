Contrasting Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 9.56 $72.19 million $1.65 19.88 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 7.70% 1.99% 1.03% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.71%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

