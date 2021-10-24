Contrasting Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 9.66 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -24.09 Grove $24.09 million 3.56 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tilray and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 9 4 0 2.31 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Grove.

Summary

Tilray beats Grove on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

