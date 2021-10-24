Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Cap Reaches $3.39 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $490,797.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

