Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $42,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 32.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 53.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 12.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

