Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corcept’s lead drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing’s syndrome, has been a consistent revenue driver since its approval. Revenues from sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate, relacorilant, is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. Successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth, which remains a woe. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s growth prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic also negatively impacted Korlym sales, which does not bode well for the company. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 results. Corcept has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,221 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

