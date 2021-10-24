CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of CoreSite Realty worth $87,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

