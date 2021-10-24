Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.