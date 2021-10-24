Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 563.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 563.40 ($7.36).

CSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON CSP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 467.20 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 832,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 525.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.48. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

