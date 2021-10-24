Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

