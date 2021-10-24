Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$740.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

