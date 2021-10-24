Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Down to $37.45

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.45, but opened at $35.76. Criteo shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 8,798 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

