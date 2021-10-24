Critical Analysis: Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $140,000.00 10.56 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -1.49

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech -679.33% N/A -603.08% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.02% -40.16%

Volatility & Risk

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Earth Science Tech and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

