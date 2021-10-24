Critical Comparison: ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) vs. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ:STWO) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACON S2 Acquisition and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACON S2 Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of ACON S2 Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACON S2 Acquisition and Spectrum Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACON S2 Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.02 $97.80 million $4.10 23.23

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ACON S2 Acquisition.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats ACON S2 Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

