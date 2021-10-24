Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $46,068.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowd Machine alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00200876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowd Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowd Machine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.