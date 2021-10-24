Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

