CRYPTO20 Reaches Market Cap of $203.73 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $203.73 million and $68,233.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00008365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00201595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,963,448 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

