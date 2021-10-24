CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $35.30 on Major Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $35.30 or 0.00058749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $268,860.05 and approximately $564.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00071088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,926.93 or 0.99742164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.56 or 0.06608590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021357 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

