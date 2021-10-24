DA Davidson Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

