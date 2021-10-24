Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.47 billion and approximately $497.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

