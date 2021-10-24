Dana (DAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.