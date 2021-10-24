Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.90 ($71.65).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €56.13 ($66.04) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.64. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.