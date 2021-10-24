DAO Maker Achieves Market Cap of $104.63 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004631 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $104.63 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.