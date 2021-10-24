Datamine Price Reaches $0.0934 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $349,699.46 and approximately $7,252.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00479903 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.67 or 0.00977717 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,579 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

