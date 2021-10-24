David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$133.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$129.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$125.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.